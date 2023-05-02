SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Federal officials have shared what they believe caused a collapse at the Tomochichi Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah last month.

According to a General Services Administration (GSA) spokesperson, the support holding up a section of the third floor was “insufficient.”

They say the collapse was not the result of systemic structural issues throughout the building.

Three construction workers were injured when part of the third floor collapsed onto the second floor on April 11.

Construction is still paused as debris is cleared and the area affected is stabilized, according to GSA.

A full investigation is ongoing.