SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is responding to calls for his resignation, saying that won’t happen.

On Saturday, protesters with the Racial Justice Network marched through the Hostess City demanding the mayor either reform the Savannah Police Department (SPD) or step down.

“As a Black man, he should know,” Elder James Johnson, CEO of the Racial Justice Network, told News 3. “I’m pretty sure he knows all the killings of a Black man this year all across this country. You think he’d want to reform his police department. And if he don’t, he needs to resign or the people need to vote him out.”

“It is what it is, but I’m not going anywhere,” Mayor Johnson said in response. “So, sorry to disappoint them.”

The protest follows last month’s officer-involved shooting, the fifth involving an SPD officer this year, that left a 31-year-old man dead. Johnson emphasized neither he nor City Council has any control over the police department and the city manager is in charge of appointing a police chief.

“Unfortunately, you had individuals coming here that are not from this community that were absolutely oblivious to the work that’s already been going on and calling for reform that is already happening,” Johnson said.

The mayor alluded to steps already taken to reform policing in the city, pointing to a ban on chokeholds and required de-escalation training for officers put into place in 2020.

“We don’t like having these types of incidents happen and Van Johnson did not pull the trigger that day, neither did Roy Minter,” the mayor said.

Johnson also addressed rising gun violence in the city. According to the mayor, 100 guns have been stolen from unlocked vehicles this year.

“If each of those guns was used in the commission of a felony, essentially you could have 100 people dead,” Johnson said. “Every gun out there that’s unaccounted for represents an opportunity for our community to be victimized.”

Johnson said he’s considering an ordinance that would hold gun owners accountable in that situation. On Wednesday, he said he’s already tasked the city manager and city attorney to draft a presentation to council.

Johnson also said the city continues to actively buy guns through owners through a low-key buyback program underway.