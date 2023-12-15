SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In the 1920s, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was known as West Broad Street. It was one of the first paved roads in the city because of its significance as a corridor between the Central Georgia Railroad and the Savannah River.

West Broad Street was a thriving district with hundreds of Black-owned businesses.

There was a beautiful train station which was the hub of public transportation, as well as 36 beauty/barber shops, 11 shoe repairs, 22 restaurants, seven bars, 11 confectioneries, 16 laundromats, four bakeries, 11 pharmacies, 10 fish markets, 17 groceries, two department stores, an inn and two tailors. Musicians like Count Basie, James Brown and Little Richard played regularly at local jazz clubs.

By the 1960s, the I-16 flyover was constructed and removed Union Station, as well as two full city blocks.

It wiped out entire neighborhoods and displaced hundreds of African-American educators, doctors, ministers, dentists and those in public service. The Black businesses slowly began to fade away because the flyover created a physical barrier, completely demolishing two city blocks. It wiped out entire neighborhoods and significantly lowered the property value.

Now, some want to reclaim the area that was devastated by the flyover and the I-16 Ramp Removal Study has now been funded following a vote by the Savannah City Council. The project is managed by the Metropolitan Planning Commission, the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

The I-16 flyover ramp has been regarded as a socioeconomic obstruction that hinders pedestrian safety, mobility, corridor revitalization and community cohesion. The study has identified numerous benefits to removing the ramp, including reclaiming eight acres of land, reinventing Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and improving traffic flow with the original street grid.

The process to remove the I-16 ramps would span multiple years, as re-configuring the interchange would include the removal of the I-16 overpass and adjacent ramps. This would allow the restoration of the surface street network to improve connectivity and mobility.

