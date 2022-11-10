SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe.

Frida was found by a good samaritan running loose in the street.

According to a Facebook post, the Humane Society says that a man, armed with a weapon, entered the building and stole a 4-year-old female hound dog from her kennel.

The nonprofit says that the two were seen walking down Sallie Mood Drive at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Photo via Humane Society of Greater Savannah Facebook Page

The dog, named Frida Howlo, is described as being a white and tan female hound mix with distinctive circular spots on her back and tail. In addition, the dog was transferred to the organization from Long County Animal Control from an abuse case. The Humane Society says that they have verified that the man is not the dog’s previous owner.

Frida was microchipped with the Humane Society’s information.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Frida, please contact the Humane Society at 912-429-1042 or the Savannah Police Department.