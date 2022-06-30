SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is looking for a box truck reportedly stolen from the animal rescue’s parking lot Wednesday.

The vehicle is described as a 2004 Isuzu NPR box truck with a Georgia tag AIK0651 and a faded Humane Society logo on the side of the vehicle.

Officials said at 4 a.m. Wednesday, three people on bikes rode into the parking lot of 7215 Sallie Mood Dr. and within minutes, left the scene with the truck.

The group reportedly headed south on Sallie Mood Drive at 4:06 a.m. as one individual was still riding their bike behind the truck.

A police report has been filed, along with a claim to the animal rescue’s insurance company, the Humane Society said.

In the meantime, they’re asking those who live in the area to check their security cameras from around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

“You can message us with any info here on Facebook or at info@humanesocietysav.org,” a Facebook post from the Humane Society said. Photos of the truck and a surveillance video can be viewed at this link.

WSAV’s Edward Moody will have more on this story tonight on News 3. Watch on-air or online at wsav.com/livestream.