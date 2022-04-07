SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is holding a free dog and cat vaccine clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This clinic will offer the FVRCP, Rabies, Bordetella, and DHPP vaccines to pet owners for free. There will also be free microchipping as well as some additional services available for a fee.

In addition to the clinic there will be free dog and cat food and other pet supplies available. The clinic will be accepting walk-ins only with no appointment options.

Sean Griffin, the executive director for the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, said that this isn’t something that the Humane Society does often. They usually offer low-cost vaccines at their clinic, but never free vaccines. However, the pandemic has changed things.

“We understand that food prices, gas prices, everything’s pretty expensive right now,” Griffin said. “So people may be struggling a little bit.”

Griffin hopes that by providing these vaccines and other services, it will help with the financial struggle that many are grappling with.

“A big part of this is making sure that pets don’t become a burden in the household because people can’t afford to take care of them,”

Griffin also explained how important it is to get your animals vaccinated.

“There’s colds, there’s viruses, there’s bacteria that can make them sick and sometimes those illnesses can get serious and very expensive,” Griffin said. “So it’s easier to just do this once a year and keep your animals protected.”

Griffin said that he has no idea how many people to expect to come to the event. The humane society received donations of 100 of each vaccine from the sponsors of the clinic (Boehringer Ingelheim and 24PetWatch) but he said they were prepared to dip into their own supply of vaccines if need be.

“We don’t really have a great headcount, but I think it’s going to be pretty, pretty busy,” Griffin said.

For more information on the event you can click the link here.