PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Ghost Pirates are building a 90,000-square-foot training facility in Port Wentworth.

Now they’re asking for your help to name it.

The ice hockey team is taking suggestions online. All you have to do is fill out this form for a chance for your name to be chosen.

The $25 million facility will house two ice rinks, a sports bar and grill and a team shop.

The building is expected to be up and running in the summer of 2025.