SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those looking for a place to stay in the Coastal Empire could join others, not in moving into their dream home, but in being scammed out of thousands of dollars.

The United States Government defines rental scams as what happens when either a property owner or potential tenant misrepresents themselves, misrepresentation of the terms and availability of a rental property, and/or fake ads and fake responses to rental ads.

“A lot of the feedback that we get is that they set up these appointments and they say, ‘Oh yeah, you have to apply first, or you have to put a hold deposit first and then I’ll show it to you,’” said Amanda Tavormina, property manager at Pam T. Property Management, “and they schedule these appointments and then they never show up and that’s how people are becoming aware that it’s a scam.”

She continued, “We get routine phone calls multiple times a week ‘Hey, I found this property on Facebook, but when I typed in the address it shows a different rental price, can you please verify how much you’re renting it for?’ And I always tell them, we do not advertise on Facebook. We have no reason to ever advertise on Facebook.”

Tavormina said the best thing those looking to rent can do is never send any money to anyone until they physically see the property, thoroughly question a rental property that is listed at different prices, make sure the landlord’s phone number matches the office advertised information, and research the company to make sure it’s reputable.

“I would recommend people going through a reputable company that has a track record that you can verify,” Tavormina said. “Even if it’s good reviews or bad reviews. If there’s a track record that this is in fact a company that is licensed to participate in this type of business in the state of Georgia, that’s going to be a very good indicator that you’re dealing with somebody who is worthwhile.”

For those who have encountered a rental scam, the United States Government suggests reporting a rental scam to the state consumer protection or local law enforcement.

If the rental ad was found online, report the scam to the website where it was posted. Also, file a report with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.