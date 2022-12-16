A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

(Stacker) — A gallon of regular gas in the U.S. fell $0.20 last week, on average, according to price data tracked by AAA.

A gallon of gas was $3.26 on average nationwide on Monday, December 12, according to AAA. The price per gallon has returned to levels seen roughly a year ago and continues to fall. The Russian invasion of Ukraine drove gas prices up to start 2022 and fueled a good deal of the inflation experienced across the U.S. this year.

Oil company stock prices have been rising even as the price of oil has fallen, which could signal that another rise in gas prices is likely. China’s emergence from stringent Covid-19 lockdowns could send demand for oil higher – another factor that could increase prices higher in the new year.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Savannah, GA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of December 12. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Savannah by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.91

— Georgia average: $2.87

— Georgia gas tax: $0.28 per gallon (#25 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.10 (-3.4%)

– Year change: -$0.30 (-9.3%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.51 (6/15/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.65

– Week change: -$0.13 (-2.7%)

– Year change: +$1.08 (+30.3%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.57 (6/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.53

#2. Kahului, HI: $5.21

#3. Wailuku, HI: $5.21

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Casper, WY: $2.46

#2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.48

#3. Laredo, TX: $2.54

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162