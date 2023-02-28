SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Housing Authority of Savannah is fighting back against a mother who filed a lawsuit blaming the agency after her 15-year-old daughter was shot and killed in Yamacraw village.

The mother of the 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed claims the housing authority did not secure the property or take any measures to protect people who live there actively.

Yamacraw village was built back in the 1940s and there are no surveillance cameras at the complex.

This week, the housing authority asked a judge to dismiss the suit claiming sovereign immunity.

The agency says, because it is part of the federal government, it cannot be sued and it is immune from criminal prosecution.

News 3 was recently in Yamacraw village – I spoke to a woman who lives there about safety.

She told News 3 she is also concerned about violence at the complex.

“It’s not as it seems,” said an anonymous Yamacraw village resident, ” Like it’s not livable. It’s not safe. And I don’t think that we should be living in this type of predicament. With the shooting here…the shooting…the shooting that’s been happening afterwards.”

That resident was referring to a shooting that happened just last month – she said her car was caught in the crossfire and hit five times.

We will continue to follow the lawsuit and let you know the outcome.