SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A home caught fire late Monday night displacing several residents and a few pets died.

Photo provided by the Savannah Fire Department.

The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire on the 1000 block of W. 47th Street has left four residents and one cat without a home. Three cats did not survive.

Two of the residents suffered smoke inhalation but refused treatment, SFD said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.