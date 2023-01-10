CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was injured after he ran into traffic during a chase with police officers.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. near 150 Johnny Mercer Blvd. Police said they were told a homeless man was repeatedly sleeping in an unsecured area of a business.

CCPD said officers found 27-year-old Niye Turner sleeping in the same area Tuesday morning. The man ran from them after they tried to serve him a no trespass notice.

Police said officers ran after Turner on foot and he ran into traffic on Johnny Mercer Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

CCPD charged Turner with obstruction by fleeing.

No further details were released. CCPD requested the Georgia State Patrol to takeover the investigation.