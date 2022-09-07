SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A hit-and-run crash injured two Savannah Police Officers Tuesday night. Police continue to search for the suspect.

It happened just before 7 p.m. near Whitaker and W. 43rd streets. Reports say a car ran a stop sign and then hit the police cruiser causing it to overturn.

WSAV was told the driver sped off before abandoning the car on foot.

The officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still working to find the identity of the suspect and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.