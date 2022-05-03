(STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Savannah using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list — and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Fire Street Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 13 E Perry Ln, Savannah, GA 31401-3966

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Sandfly BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (607 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1220 Barnard St At the Streamliner, Savannah, GA 31401-6767

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Jen’s & Friends

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (617 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 34 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-3317

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Green Truck Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,007 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2430 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31401-9177

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Circa 1875

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,088 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 48 Whitaker St, Savannah, GA 31401-3325

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Clary’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,930 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 404 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401-4713

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Gryphon Tea Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,068 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 337 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-4520

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Boar’s Head Grill & Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,032 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 North Lincoln Street, Savannah, GA 31401-1244

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. b. Matthew’s Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,303 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 325 E Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401-1205

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. The Collins Quarter

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,471 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 151 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-3726

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Back In The Day Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (448 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2403 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-9109

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Sweet Spice

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (530 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Jamaican

– Price: $

– Address: 5515 Waters Ave Savannah, Savannah, GA 31404-6243

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Goose Feathers an Express Cafe & Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,435 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 39 Barnard St, Savannah, GA 31401-2519

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Olde Pink House Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15,277 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 23 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401-2713

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Savannah Coffee Roasters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (769 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 215 W. Liberty St., Savannah, GA 31401-3909

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. The Vault Kitchen + Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (662 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2112 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-8565

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Elizabeth On Thirty Seventh

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,463 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 105 E 37th St, Savannah, GA 31401-8611

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. 45 Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (799 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 123 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401-3303

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Alligator Soul

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,066 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 114 Barnard St Lower Level, Savannah, GA 31401-3277

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Planters Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (410 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 23 Abercorn St Olde Pink House Restaurant, Savannah, GA 31401-2713

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Fox & Fig Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 321 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31401-4421

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Crystal Beer Parlor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,487 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 301 W Jones St W. Jones at Jefferson Streets, Savannah, GA 31401-4252

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Driftaway Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,350 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7400 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31406-6446

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,014 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 107 W Jones St, Savannah, GA 31401-4507

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Jazz’d Tapas Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,736 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 52 Barnard St, Savannah, GA 31401-2535

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Leopold’s Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11,655 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 212 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401-3402

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Cotton & Rye

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (837 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1801 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31401-8151

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Wiley’s Championship BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,234 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4700 US Highway 80 E Suite N, Savannah, GA 31410-2900

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Chive Sea Bar & Lounge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,197 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401-3310

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Joe’s At The Jepson

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (965 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 207 W York St Jepson Center for the Arts, Savannah, GA 31404-6243

– Read more on Tripadvisor

