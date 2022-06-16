(Stacker) — From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered.

Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Savannah, GA that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters, operators, and tenders

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $49,710

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $43,900

– Employment: 145,410

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, MI ($60,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($58,790)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($58,480)

#49. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $50,400

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,310

– Employment: 44,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#48. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,270

– Employment: 116,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#47. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $51,010

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,450

– Employment: 106,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($88,420)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($76,050)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($71,340)

#46. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $51,810

– #377 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,350

– Employment: 172,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)

— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

#45. Computer user support specialists

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $51,920

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

#44. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $52,070

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,540

– Employment: 155,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,210)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($72,760)

#43. Crane and tower operators

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $52,380

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 43,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#42. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $52,880

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,800



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,340

– Employment: 1,903,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($62,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,290)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($61,540)

#41. Chefs and head cooks

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $53,040

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,920

– Employment: 129,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)

#40. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $53,340

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

#39. Electricians

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $53,730

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,310

– Employment: 650,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#38. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $53,870

– #357 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– Employment: 1,443,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#37. Motorboat mechanics and service technicians

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $53,970

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,660

– Employment: 23,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($66,390)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($57,930)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($57,210)

#36. Postal service clerks

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $54,380

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,210

– Employment: 79,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#35. Postal service mail carriers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $54,440

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,370

– Employment: 335,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#34. Automotive body and related repairers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $54,610

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,660

– Employment: 137,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#33. Food service managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $54,790

– #369 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#32. Machinists

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $54,960

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,020

– Employment: 333,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

— Monroe, MI ($66,560)

#31. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $55,380

– #244 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 417,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#30. Construction and building inspectors

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $55,730

– #292 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– Employment: 117,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#29. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $56,060

– #399 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,026,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#28. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $56,960

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,280

– Employment: 145,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#27. Industrial machinery mechanics

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $57,090

– #245 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,780

– Employment: 373,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#26. Lodging managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $57,120

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,770

– Employment: 35,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

#25. Chemical plant and system operators

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $57,750

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,020

– Employment: 21,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lima, OH ($92,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($91,210)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($90,170)

#24. Advertising sales agents

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $60,720

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,540

– Employment: 96,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#23. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $62,510

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,870

– Employment: 466,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#22. Aircraft structure, surfaces, rigging, and systems assemblers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $62,660

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,380

– Employment: 33,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($64,250)

— Savannah, GA ($62,660)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($59,890)

#21. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $63,900

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#20. Millwrights

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,260

– Employment: 39,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#19. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $64,420

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,250

– Employment: 101,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#18. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $68,190

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,230

– Employment: 50,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)

— Fresno, CA ($86,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)

#17. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $68,980

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,360



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,390

– Employment: 1,242,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#16. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $70,420

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#15. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $70,460

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#14. Fire inspectors and investigators

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $72,220

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,680

– Employment: 14,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dayton, OH ($116,740)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)

#13. Insurance sales agents

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $72,420

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– Employment: 422,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#12. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $74,280

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#11. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $74,780

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,470

– Employment: 125,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)

#10. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $75,330

– #311 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#9. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $75,690

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#8. Maintenance workers, machinery

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $76,260

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,570

– Employment: 57,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($70,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,980)

#7. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $76,510

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#6. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $79,810

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,330

– Employment: 33,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)

— Anchorage, AK ($118,620)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)

#5. Transportation inspectors

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $81,170

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,620

– Employment: 25,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#4. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $87,510

– #316 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#3. Detectives and criminal investigators

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $88,700

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,370

– Employment: 107,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#2. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $102,890

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,640

– Employment: 22,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)

#1. Commercial pilots

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $177,450

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

