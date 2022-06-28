SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Carolyn Prusa says each act of violence in Savannah and around the country is heartbreaking and unnecessary.

It’s why she joined Moms Demand Action, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for gun reform.

“We can’t sit around and offer thoughts and prayers,” said Prusa, the lead for Savannah’s chapter of the organization. “It got to the point with me where it was too painful to not do anything.”

In the wake of the most sweeping gun legislation in three decades signed into law, Prusa is hopeful it will curb violence in the community and pave the way for more gun control measures.

“It’s the biggest bill in over decades of inaction,” she said. “It will save lives and it’s also a huge victory for survivors of gun violence.”

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gives states funding for mental health programs and school security, enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21 and keeps guns away from people convicted of domestic abuse.

It doesn’t ban assault weapons or require universal background checks.

“This bill is not perfect, it doesn’t cover everything but it is going to save lives,” Prusa said. “The legislation that we are advocating for if you’re a responsible gun owner, it doesn’t affect you. We’re just saying ‘hey, pass a background check, be a responsible gun owner, secure your firearms, don’t leave it in your car.’”

States will also get money to help implement “red flag” laws, which removes guns from people who are thought to be a danger to themselves or the public.

“I don’t think there will be much impact on guns and gun laws and restrictions,” said Dr. Chad Posick, a criminal justice professor at Georgia Southern University. “But with that said, it is a starting point to start looking at what are those effective things to reduce community violence, particularly when we’re looking at gun violence.”

Posick said research shows prevention programs are effective at curbing gun violence and thinks the bill has the potential to do that.

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) was part of the working group that created this bill. Some Republicans continue to push for loosened gun restrictions, including Gov. Brian Kemp who in April passed a bill allowing people to carry a concealed handgun in public without a license.