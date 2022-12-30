SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the thefts occurred on Nov. 21 at Walgreens on Victory Drive, then on Nov. 25 at Walgreens on Habersham Street and at the CVS on Victory Drive.

The suspects appear to be two young, Black males and one Black female, SPD said.

They were traveling in an older model black Toyota Celica with a paper tag. The front quarter panel of the passenger side has visible damage and appears to be silver in color.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call detectives at 912-525-3100 ext.1818.