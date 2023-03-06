SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Vision Zero is the City of Savannah’s solution to eliminating traffic death.

It’s been in the works since last Feb. 2022, and now shovels are ready to hit the ground with a final draft completed.

It’s something Alderman Nick Palumbo, the project’s creator, says is an ambitious goal, but one that’s needed.

“We know that we average somewhere between 10 and 20 vehicular deaths per year,” Palumbo tells News 3.

The project calls for lowering speeds, more traffic enforcement, marked spaces for pedestrians and cyclists, and road makeovers.

“You really gotta look at the most dangerous intersections in the city and redesign them in the best way to accommodate human behavior,” says Palumbo.

Savannanians saying the upgrades are much needed, like Louis who walks and bikes to work on Broughton St. everyday.

“I’m always looking over my shoulder, it’s just kind how I am given what traffic is like here- and my personal opinion has gotten worse over the past few years,” says Louis.

He says cars going too fast is something that needs to be addessed.

“More units need to be around to the enforce the speed limit. They’re still gonna keep going, but more units need to be around,” says Louis.

As for when this will be complete, Aldermeran Palumbo is eyeing 2027.

Palumbo says even though the groundwork has been laid, several jobs need to be filled along with a more aggressive engineering effort in order to hit that goal.