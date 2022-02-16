Grand opening set for renovated Victory Drive movie theater

Formerly known Victory Square Cinemas, then Frank Theaters — the theater closed in 2018. (File photo, WSAV)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Movie lovers, mark your calendars. A newly renovated theater is opening in Savannah next week.

Located at Victory Drive and Skidaway Road, the movie theater will be open for business starting Friday, Feb. 25. The day prior, NCG Cinema is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and VIP premiere night to celebrate the grand opening.

“We wanted to create a memorable experience for moviegoers in the greater Savannah area,” NCG CEO Jeff Geiger stated. “This new theater features our latest technology. It is designed to give movie fans an immersive two-hour vacation from daily life.

“We’re excited to invite The Hostess City to join us for the celebrations at the end of this month and to enjoy the luxuries of NCG Movies for years to come!”

Formerly known Victory Square Cinemas, then Frank Theaters — the theater has been closed since 2018.

According to NCG, the renovated nine-screen theater now features over 800 recliners, modern finishes and the Dolby® Digital Sound experience. The theater chain also offers closed captions, private theater rentals and monthly sensory-sensory friendly movies.

Movie tickets can be purchased online, via the NCG Cinema app or in-person at the theater box office (once doors open). Typical prices are as follows: $9 for matinee (daily until 5 p.m.), $9.50 for seniors/children, $11 for adults and $5 on Tuesdays (all day for most shows).

The Savannah location is NCG’s eighth theater in Georgia and 26th across the U.S.