SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah.

Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city.

“I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference.

The details of the program have yet to be announced. Johnson said those will come during an event next week.

The city’s Sanitation and Trash/Recycling department is coordinating the relaunch.