SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter is speaking out after an argument between herself and Mayor Van Johnson at last week’s Savannah City Council meeting.

The Post-1 at-large alderwoman said she was simply questioning the approval of nearly $40,000 toward a vehicle for the office of City Manager Jay Melder when she was interrupted.

Gibson-Carter said she did approach the mayor twice after the meeting to tell him he needed to change his leadership style. She denied claims by District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee that he had to get between the two of them during those exchanges, to de-escalate the situation.

WSAV also asked about word of possible threats being made.

“Did you at all — during either of those exchanges after the meeting — did you threaten the mayor or did you threaten your husband doing something to the mayor?” News 3 asked.

“No, I did not. No, I did not. Mr. Moody, no I did not,” she responded. “And I’m glad you are asking me the question.

“And again, look at what we’re talking about. We are ending the bloodiest month of this year. Our police department, we are bleeding police officers faster than we can recruit them.

“The morale is at an all-time low. Crime and poverty are at an all-time high, and this is what we’re talking about.”

In January, the council members voted to remove Gibson-Carter from her position as chair of council.

After that vote, she announced on WSAV News 3 that she would run for mayor. Tuesday, she reaffirmed her intent to run.