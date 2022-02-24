SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Port of Savannah is seeing the most activity since the start of the pandemic, with 5.6 million containers passing through in 2021.

That’s a 20% increase from the year before and surpasses Charleston, Norfolk and Jacksonville, according to GPA officials.

The increased activity continues into the start of 2022, with nearly 480,000 containers in January.

“We are now the hub port for the southeast, we’re the gateway port and the choice — first choice — for customers coming to the southeast,” GPA executive director Griff Lynch said at the 2022 State of the Port Address.

Gov. Brian Kemp was at Thursday’s event and said he’s pleased with the increased activity at the port, which has been essential in maintaining Georgia’s economy throughout the pandemic.

“This is just an exciting time to think about all these investments paying off,” Kemp said. “I’m proud of the can-do spirit that sets our ports apart from the rest of the nation. The mindset and approach is why there’s no backlog of cargo ships waiting off our shores.”

But at one point, ships were waiting months to be unloaded. That prompted officials to open pop-up container yards to help move things along.

“We were out of space at a certain point in time because of the sheer inflow and we had 30 ships at anchor,” Lynch said. “But because of the projects we put in place years ago we were able to get ahead of it again.”

Lynch said the work doesn’t end there. On Thursday, GPA announced plans to expand the port’s capacity by 60% over the next three years. That includes a new berth at the Garden City Terminal to accommodate up to seven big ships at once, which is set to be completed in spring 2023.

Another project wrapping up is the Savannah Harbor Expansion, which officials say will allow vessels to carry heavier loads through the river. The river-deepening project has been in the works since the ’90s.