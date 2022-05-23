SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The price of gas in Georgia is up 17 cents in just the last week with the average price in the Savannah area as high as $4.15 per gallon.

Mike Scott told us that he has to fill up his truck every week because he needs it for business. Last week, it cost about $100. Monday, it costs $106 for the same gas.

“It’s just very, very high,” he told us.

Scott is like most other consumers and trying to figure out what prices will be next week or next month.

“It’s like it doesn’t even get me upset anymore because it is the way it is. I look at it and I see ‘four something’ and it’s like what else can you do,” said Christina Wyatt who told WSAV she has been sharing rides with a coworker to try to save some money.

Jasmine Sanders says she is paying $65 to fill up her vehicle when it used to be about $50.

It now costs motorists $62.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline according to AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

“Several factors continues to contribute to high pump prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The high cost of crude oil continues to be the main culprit, as well as, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, increase demand, and the switch to summer-blend gasoline. The summer blend is more expensive and can add up to ten cents more per gallon depending on the market. Georgians can anticipate Memorial Day weekend gas prices to remain elevated.”