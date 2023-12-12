SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Back in October, the Georgia Ports Authority announced plans to raise the Talmadge Bridge, but there seems to be a change of heart. The bridge will now be replaced entirely, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The original plan was to raise the bridge without having to shut it down, by digging into the shipping channel. But it doesn’t seem like the channel is deep enough to dig any further.

“Commerce is continuing to grow here,” Mayor Van Johnson said in a press conference. “We’ve dug as far as we can safely dig so the bridge has now gotten in the way.”

The bridge was originally built back in 1991. It’s nearly 2 miles long, and 185 feet tall.

The Port of Savannah is currently the third busiest seaport in the United States, but Georgia Ports Authority wants business to keep thriving.

GDOT spokesperson Kyle Collins released a statement that said, “The current height presents a navigational challenge to larger cargo ships which must maneuver beneath the bridge to reach the Port’s terminals.”

The next generation of cargo ships will be significantly larger due to their fuel efficiency and overall operating costs, but these ships won’t be able to fit through the port with the current dimensions of the Talmadge Bridge.

GDOT says besides the added port traffic, renovating the bridge would also make it safer for residents.

“Obviously, the safety and longevity of the bridge is first and foremost with the bonus potential of us being able to support the growth of the port by allowing the larger ships to come through by raising the profile of the bridge via the new cable,” Collins told News 3.

In recent years, cargo ships have had to lighten their load just to ensure that they will even fit through the port.

It’s still unclear what the bridge will be replaced with and how much it will cost, but the GDOT commissioner said whether it’s a new bridge or even a tunnel, expect it to cost upwards of one billion dollars.