SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local Democrats rallied in Savannah Wednesday, saying Georgia Republicans are on a mission to restrict freedoms and are placing themselves between women and their right to choose.

“What it seems like to me is that we are regressing, to what it used to be,” said State Representative Edna Jackson.

Democratic state leaders and candidates say recent statements from Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker indicate Georgia Republicans intend to go beyond what even the state’s pending Heartbeat Law would call for.

First District Congressional candidate Wade Herring says, “Republicans will enact the toughest abortion bills possible with zero exceptions, and they are not ruling out the prospect of putting women and providers in jail.”

Pushing candidates like Stacy Abrams and Senator Raphael Warnock, Georgia Democrats are calling on voters to elect pro-choice candidates up and down the ballot come November.

Georgia Republican Congressman Buddy Carter issued a statement saying, in part, “Millions of children have been silent victims of a decades-long siege on their right to life. The heartbeats heard in ultrasound appointments have now been heard by the Justice of the Supreme Court.”