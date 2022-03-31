SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a weekend shooting involving police that left one man dead.

Authorities say around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, two off-duty Savannah Police Department (SPD) officers were working security at the Congress Street Social Club at 411 West Congress Street when they were told a man was next door in front of Boomys Restaurant & Bar holding a handgun.

The man was identified as Robert Gadson, 35, of Savannah. He had been involved in an argument that turned physical with a bouncer at Boomys and pulled out a handgun.

When officers approached Gadson, they gave verbal commands for him to drop his weapon, but he then pointed it at officers. An exchange of gunfire between the officers and Gadson occurred that resulted in Gadson being shot.

The officers administered first aid and Gadson was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. GBI said Gadson died Tuesday.

No officers were injured during the shooting and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The GBI was called in to investigate the shooting per SPD policy. The GBI will conduct an investigation and then the case will be reviewed by the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.