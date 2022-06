SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Savannah’s west side.

According to the Savannah Police Department, (SPD) the incident shooting occurred at Gwinnett and Magazine streets.

The GBI has been requested to the scene in Carver Heights to lead the investigation.

Police said no officers were harmed in this incident.