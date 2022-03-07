SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Gas prices are soaring across the country and world as conflict continues between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia is responsible for about 12% of the world’s oil supply and the price will likely keep increasing as more sanctions are imposed on the country, according to the International Energy Agency.

In the Savannah area, the average price to fill your tank is $3.98, just 20 cents away from the record-high prices during the 2008 recession.

“Currently crude oil is trending at $119 per barrel and crude oil accounts for almost half of gas prices,” said AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters. “So as long as crude oil goes up, we’re going to more than likely see gas prices go up.”

Some stations in the area are already hitting near $4.30 a gallon — that’s about $60 to fill a 15-gallon tank.

“I do Uber for work, it’s what I do for a living,” a driver, Jeff, told News 3. “It makes it a little harder whenever I used to be able to fill my gas tank up with $20, now it’s about 50.”

Drivers WSAV spoke with are frustrated with the added cost and some are starting to make changes to avoid trips to the pump.

“It’s crazy, it’s ridiculous,” said Cindy and Sandy Hicks. “Trying not to travel as much which is not fun. But you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Many are hopeful prices will turn the other way soon, but experts say it’ll likely be like this for the coming weeks and maybe even months.

“Because we know gas prices are going to continue to increase, you know what we’re saying at this point is we’ve got to think about how we can save gas in the meantime,” Waiters said.

There are some things you can do to preserve the gas in your tank and save a few dollars. AAA suggests combining errands to limit driving time, drive at the speed limit, maintain your vehicle and consider paying in cash rather than card to avoid added fees.