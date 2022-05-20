SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GaDNR) is asking boaters on the Bull River to be on the lookout for new objects in the water.

Four large concrete pilings pose a new hazard in the water. Each piling is 30 feet tall with reflective signs.

Photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

It covers a 22 and a half-acre area in the Bull River that will house floating cages used for shellfish farming. The pilings sit on the south part of Bull River, heading into the sound, between the marsh on Wilmington Island and Little Tybee Island.

GaDNR says the floating cages will be installed within the next four to five months.