SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve got some unwanted paper lying around your house, you’re encouraged to shred it this weekend.

The Savannah Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and AARP are hosting a free paper shredding event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The shred event is at the West Broad Street YMCA in the Kayton/Frazier area.