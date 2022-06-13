SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Children living in Savannah’s southside are eligible to receive free summer meals.

Help End Hunger will provide meals Monday through Friday to children up age 18. Breakfast is served between 8 a.m. and 8:30 with lunch being served between noon and 12:30 p.m.

If you’re children want to stop by and dine in that’s acceptable. They can also grab their food to-go, according to Help End Hunger.

Children can stop by the Mosaic Church on 7 Canebrake Rd. The program begins June 14 and ends July 22.