SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After several years on Troup Square, Fox & Fig Cafe is closing its doors.

Thursday is its final day serving up its plant-based menu, according to the restaurant’s website and social media pages.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for your patronage and support throughout these last six years,” a social media post from the cafe reads. “It is with a heavy but very grateful heart we share with you Fox & Fig’s last day is today.”

Fox & Fig served up everything from pastries and coffee to soups and sandwiches.

“This breaks my heart! Every time I’m downtown I’d stop in for chia seed porridge and a spiced lavender mocha,” one Facebook user commented. “You made me actually enjoy vegan food!”

“So sad to see you go! Really going to miss that chipotle mac and cheese,” an Instagram comment said.

According to Fox & Fig’s post, new owners will be taking over the space as a neighborhood cafe and deli.

The restaurant is located at the corner of E Harris and Habersham streets.