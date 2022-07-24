SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several people were injured after an elderly driver accidentally drove through Ellis Square on Saturday.

According to a release by the Savannah Police Department, the driver was leaving the Whitaker Parking Garage around 6 p.m. when he accelerated his 2019 Ford F-150 and crossed Barnard Street before entering the square. The vehicle eventually stopped against a stone wall but only after striking several pedestrians.

The driver was John Stanley, 77, of Savannah. Among those injured was his passenger Ann Moxley, 67, two 7-year-old girls and Anthony Del-Porto, 38, of Charleston. Del-Porto and one of the girls remain hospitalized. Stanley was not injured in the crash.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.