Fort Stewart soldier charged with murder in December hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart soldier was charged with murder along with multiple other charges in a December hit-and-run in downtown Savannah.

Duane Rico Hall, 22, was driving at a high speed down E. Broad Street at Oglethorpe Avenue on Dec. 5, when Savannah Police Department (SPD) officers began to chase him.

Hall wouldn’t stop causing the officers to suspend their chase in compliance with its pursuit policy, SPD said.

Hall later hit Brandon Hamby killing him and injuring another pedestrian at the intersection of Bull Street and Liberty Street. The Georgia State Patrol later found Hall’s car at Fort Stewart, ran his tags and identified Hall.

Hall was charged with the following: