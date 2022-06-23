SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former WSAV news anchor Peter Bannon has died. The Brooklyn native was 76.

Bannon joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from the University of Notre Dame.

He served in Vietnam and left as a captain with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, according to his obituary. In a piece for ConsumerMojo, Bannon shared his experience with exposure to Agent Orange.

Bannon then spent three decades in the news industry in New York City, Atlanta and Savannah.

“He was born with it,” WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw said of his journalistic integrity.

Growing up in Griffin, Tyus-Shaw watched Bannon’s work on TV. The two became coworkers at WSAV in the mid-90s, where he co-anchored with Susan Rodman.

“I got a chance to work with someone who knew the business well, and someone who was quite intelligent,” Tyus-Shaw said.

“He learned the community and he loved this community,” Tyus-Shaw continued, “and I think that says a lot about who you are — not only as a journalist — but who you are as a human.”

Bannon is survived by his wife, Theresa, and daughter, Jennifer, his obituary reads.

A private celebration of life is planned.

In lieu of flowers, his obituary calls for a donation to Hospice Savannah or a charity of your choice.