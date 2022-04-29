SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former Savannah-Chatham County School assistant principal is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing oxycodone.

Melodie Cheatham, 38 was among a group of 11 to plead guilty to the offenses. Court documents say Cheatham and others illegally obtained prescriptions for oxycodone in Alabama, then sold the drug.

The scheme operated from 2012 until April 2020. Officials said the defendants sold more than 38,000 tablets. WSAV reached out to the school system and we’re told Cheatham was hired in 2015.

She resigned from her position as interim assistant principal at Brock Elementary in early April.

“There is no information to support that any of the actions with which she is charged took place in a school setting,” district officials told WSAV.