SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah and the Savannah Fire Department are mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Joseph Hobby.

Hobby died Tuesday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina at the age of 84. Hobby served as chief from 1988 to 1997 and was committed to protecting the community and saving lives.

Hobby spearheaded the innovation to equip an apparatus with 4-inch hoses to increase the supply of water during a firefight. He was also responsible for hiring several firefighters who now serve in leadership roles.

A funeral service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 23 at Harmony Baptist Church. The family is asking for donations to go towards that church or Windsor Forest Baptist Church. For more information or to donate, click or tap here.