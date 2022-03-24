SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The former manager of a Savannah bed-and-breakfast was sentenced to more than 4 years in prison after admitting to embezzling more than half a million dollars.

Chiquita Blake, 47, was charged with wire fraud and sentenced to 51 months, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

“Chiquita Blake was a trusted employee of a family owned business, and stole from her employer to fuel a lifestyle far beyond her means,” Estes said. “She’s now being held accountable for her unbridled greed.”

The Pooler woman worked at a B&B in Savannah’s Historic District from 2005 to 2020. During the last five years on the job, Blake exploited the inn’s reservation system to transfer funds from the inn’s account into her bank account, Estes said.

Blake then used the money to pay off her nearly three dozen credit cards and for personal use.

The owner of the inn noticed the discrepancies in accounting and Blake’s illegal transfers were discovered during an investigation, Estes said.

Blake is also required to pay back the $508,114,37 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.

“The U.S. Secret Service is committed to investigating complex fraud schemes in Savannah,” said Craig Reno, Resident Agent in Charge of the Savannah Resident Office of the U.S. Secret Service. “This was a particularly insidious scheme because the defendant exploited a position of trust within the company. The Secret Service and our law enforcement partners will investigate and criminally prosecute such fraud to the fullest extent of the law.”