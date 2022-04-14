SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former Chatham County commission chairman passed away Thursday night at age 90, according to Fox & Weeks obituary. The funeral home says he died surrounded by his family.

Liakakis was a longtime personal bodyguard and friend of late Hollywood star Burt Reynolds. Liakakis served on several community and governmental boards, ran political campaigns and co-founded Savannah Responds to assist those in crisis.

In 2012, he was recognized for his lifetime of achievement in public and community service with the dedication of the Pete Liakakis Government Building in downtown Savannah.

“#Savannah has lost a true giant in the passing of my friend and community champion, Chairman Pete Liakakis,” Mayor Van Johnson wrote in a tribute on Facebook. Liakakis preceded Johnson as vice chair on city council and later served two terms as Chatham County Commission Chairman.

Liakakis was “infamously known for being more than one place at the same time as he actively served many, many causes,” Johnson continued. “My prayers are extended to his beloved wife, Mary Jean, his son, Toney, his family and Savannah’s Greek Community. Rest well deserved, my friend.”

Liakakis was born in the Hostess City on Jan. 9, 1932. The lifetime member of St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church graduated from Savannah High School. He then enlisted into the Air Force and trained in communications, Fox and Weeks said.

A viewing will be held on April 19 at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church on West Anderson Street. The funeral service will be held at the same church the following day at 11 a.m.