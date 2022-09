SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on theft charges.

Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and it’s not clear if he’s posted bail.

Thomas was the District 6 Alderman and left office in 2019 after he lost to current Alderman Kurtis Purtee.

According to the police report, Thomas was working as a store manager at Parker’s convenience store.