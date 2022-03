SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A home in the 100 block of East 51st Street caught fire Tuesday afternoon and left two residents and two pets displaced.

The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire started in the two-story home at 3:33 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home that ended up damaging the deck, sections of the roof and the east-facing side of the home.

SFD continues to investigate the cause of the fire. No further details were released.