SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews have extinguished an early morning fire in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, it appears the fire broke out Monday in a vacant structure in the 600 block of W. 39th St.

Officials said it appears the fire spread to two neighboring homes that were occupied, displacing five people.

No physical injuries were reported, Savannah Fire added.