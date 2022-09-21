SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some local families say they’re not happy with the treatment they’ve received at Family Promise — a Savannah short-term housing facility. They claim they’re being forced to leave with nowhere to go.

Family Promise of the Coastal Empire accepted the families into the program to provide help with food, clothing, and shelter.

Now, some of the families are accusing the facility of verbal abuse, negligence, and false communication. Marcie Cherry, who claims she’s being forced out tomorrow, said she wants others to know how she’s being treated.

“None of it never happened, so I don’t want this to happen to some other family that may have children, that may come into this program, full of hope and then be let down because whatever they say they were going to do never came to pass, never came into fruition,” Cherry said.

Executive Director, Katrina Bostick released a statement to News 3, and it reads, in part:

“Family Promise does not have the resources to continue to pay rental deposits and ongoing rent for families who choose to not fully participate in our programs.”

View the full statement below.