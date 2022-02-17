Family Promise discusses holistic approach to addressing homelessness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Earlier this week, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the city is working to address what he calls an alarming increase in homelessness.

He’s planning to meet with community partners in the coming weeks to better understand the situation and find ways to offer relief.

At Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, specialists are seeing an uptick in housing insecurity for families and individuals alike. The organization takes a holistic approach in dealing with ending homelessness, which they say was an issue even before the COVID pandemic.

“There is a lot of homelessness,” said Family Promise Executive Director Katrina Bostick. “The last couple of years during the midst of COVID, Family Promise…we typically served anywhere from 1,500 to 1,700 individuals.”

That number has decreased slightly, according to Family Promise. Still, Chatham County still has the second-highest rate of homelessness in the state of Georgia.

Bostick, however, believes Savannah is headed in the right direction, with $19 million of the city’s yearly budget dedicated to affordable housing and raising the minimum wage.

“But I think there’s one thing we definitely need to be mindful of,” she added. “If we do increase what that livable wage is, it does not exclude the fact that housing cost in our community has also skyrocketed.”

Some argue there is a great deal of focus in Savannah on making a hospitable environment for tourists. Family Promise hopes a little more effort will go toward helping those currently unhoused thrive as well.

“We’re the Hostess City,” Bostick said, “people come to Savannah and they love Savannah. But we want to make sure that our residents that are here…are able to do the same things that our tourists are able to do.”