SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing man is offering a $1,000 reward for information on where he is.

On Aug. 11 around noon, Diontae Roberson was last seen in Tatemville. In late September, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) found Roberson Mercury Grand Marquis in Savannah, thanks to a tip.

However, Roberson has yet to be found.

The family and police held a press conference on Sept. 28. His mother Kathleen, said she first realized something wasn’t right when Diontae missed his sister’s birthday. That’s when they filed a missing person’s report with SPD.

“We believe that something happened to Diontae while he was here in Savannah, and it’s very possible that he’s deceased,” said Sgt. Michael Rowan, Supervisor of Savannah PD’s Special Victims Unit. “But we are here to get the message out there because we want to locate Diontae and bring him back to his family.”

The money is in addition to the CrimeStoppers’ $2,500 reward.

SPD urges anyone with information or information related to the case to call SVU detectives at 912-651-6742 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.