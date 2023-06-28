SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local casting company is searching for extras for a new action-comedy called Bride Hard starring Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson.

The movie centers around a mercenary group that takes a posh wedding party hostage. Little do they know, the Maid of Honor is actually a secret agent willing to do anything to ensure her childhood best friend’s special day is perfect.

Casting will begin on Monday, June 3. Extras should be local to Savannah as no travel fees are covered. Production will start on July 10 and last for six weeks. Only talent that is 18 or older will be considered. Rates are $150/12.

All ethnicities and genders are welcome to apply for the following roles:

Wedding Guests

The Real Caterers

The Not Real Caterers

Bad Guys

To apply, email BrideHardExtras@gmail.com. Make sure to include the role you’re interested in applying for in the subject line and add BrideHardExtras@gmail.com to your list of “not spam.”

For more information, check out CDC Extras Casting.