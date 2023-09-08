SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The inaugural Patriot Day 5K Run is set for Saturday morning in downtown Savannah.

In partnership with the City of Savannah, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is hosting the event to honor the sacrifice of first responders who served in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The race begins and ends on Drayton Street by Forsyth Park and the Mansion.

Drivers can expect several roads to be closed during the race starting around 6:30 a.m. and reopening around 11 a.m.

These roads include Drayton Street between Henry and Gaston, Bull Street from Gaston to Bryan Street, Bryan Street from Bull to Jefferson Street, Jefferson between Bryan and York Street, Whitaker from York to Park Avenue and Park between Whitaker and Drayton.

Traffic will be allowed to cross the course on Liberty Street, Oglethorpe Avenue and Broughton Street when runners are not present.

With the increase in traffic during this time, runners are recommended to park at the Eastern Wharf parking garage and take free DOT transportation to the start point.

Visit here for more information on the race.