SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Toombs County resident has been ordered to pay back costs associated with shutting down a Port of Savannah facility after phoning in a bomb threat.

As stated by U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, Elliot Sherman, also known as Amir Turner, 23, has been ordered to repay $38,400 in restitution after he plead guilty to False Information and Hoaxes and was sentenced to time served along with two years of supervised release to serve.

“With the thoughtless tap of a few keys on his phone, Elliott Sherman shut down a major port facility and initiated a significant law enforcement response,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “He also cost himself a job, his freedom, and thousands of dollars. That’s a hard price to pay for impatience and immaturity.”

According to testimony and court documents, Sherman was assigned to the California Cartage CFS 2 building in Port Wentworth. He was employed through a staffing agency and happened to be dismissed early on September 11, 2020.

Sherman admitted to phoning in a bomb threat so that he and other members of his carpool could all leave together and he wouldn’t have to wait on his ride home.

The investigation revealed that, because the company was forced to halt all operations at the two warehouses due to the severity of a bomb threat, the company lost about $38,400.

“Hoax threats consume law enforcement resources needed for actual emergencies, disrupt commerce, and terrify potential threatened victims,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Anyone who decides to carry out a threat like this, especially one so inappropriately timed, can expect the FBI to come knocking to hold them accountable.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, Georgia Ports Authority Police, and the Vidalia Police Department, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer G. Solari and Joshua S. Bearden.