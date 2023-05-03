SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In the video above, you’ll see the mess of overgrown vegetation—even trash.

It’s really a horrible scene for family members who want to come and visit loved ones’ graves. Those put to rest here deserve so much more and in some short time they will.

“If I found it I would need a weedwacker just to clean it off so that I could put some flowers there. Going out there I almost stepped in a grave that had collapsed. That’s dangerous…the overgrowth is so ridiculous,” said Lambert.

Donald Lambert’s mother and father are both laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery. But for years, Lambert has not been able to pay his respects when he wants to. He says can no longer find his parents’ gravesites because of the overgrowth.

But on Wednesday, Lambert received word that the city is now taking over the property, including the upkeep, he says he now feels a sense of relief.

“Just the fact that after these years of going out there and not being able to find it…that’s a relief for me,” Lambert explained. “That in the future will be able to go out there like everybody else and pay respects to their parents. I just think my father deserves much better. He was a world war II veteran.”

This week’s news ends a four-year-long effort to acquire the cemetery after it fell into neglect.

City leaders tell us that they are thrilled to finally give those families the news that they’ll soon be able to restore the gravesite.

Estella Shabazz: “It’s a great day in the city of Savannah because we are now the owners of the evergreen cemetery, said Mayor Pro Tem Estella Shabazz. “So many families are just going to be overwhelmed to hear this news because they have been asking and praying.”

The city paid $143,000 for the property. Although it may not be restored in time for this year’s Mother’s and Father’s Day, Lambert says he is looking forward to visiting next year.

“I can’t wait. There’s so many things I want to do with my parents’ graveyard. I’ve been carrying plants and all kinds of stuff in anticipation for once I’ll finally be able to make it look decent.”

Mayor pro tem tells me between the next 60 to 90 days it will look a whole lot different than it does now.