SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city’s ethics board has dismissed a complaint submitted last week by Family Promise against Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.

The Savannah alderwoman served as the non-profit’s director for roughly a decade.

Family Promise claimed Gibson-Carter made “false, disparaging and defamatory attacks” against the organization during council meetings and on social media over the past year.

The alderwoman has denied those claims.

According to a letter sent to the clerk of council Thursday, the three-member ethics board voted unanimously to dismiss the complaint.

Citing the city’s ethics code, the board said the complaint fails to “state facts sufficient to invoke the disciplinary process or to be considered for further investigation.”